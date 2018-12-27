26 December 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mohamed Siraji New Finance Committee Chair

Mohamud Sirajji was on Wednesday elected the new chairman of the House Finance Committee.

Siraji has replaced Ali Abdi Osman who together with Secretary General Abdallah Mohamed Nur were dismissed on Wednesday.

MP Amina Sheikh Osman was appointed the Vice-chairman of the budget committee

Adan Ali Hassan has replaced Nur as the secretary general.

Mohamud Siraji is the younger brother to slain minister of Public Works and Reconstruction Minister Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh.He was shot dead near Villa Somalia in May 2017.

