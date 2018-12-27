Somalia: Chairman & Secretary Replaced As Speaker Reshuffles House Finance Committee

Somalia's Speaker of the Lower House Mohamed Mursal has made changes in the Financial and Budget Parliamentary Committee in a move to end a stalemate and beat an end of year deadline to present the 2019 budget.

Chairman Ali Abdi Osman and Secretary Abdallah Nur have been removed from the committee while new members appointed.

Mursal has asked the new committee to elect it's Chairman and Secretary.

The move comes after the committee declined to pass the 2019 budget over controversial report of alleged lose of $42M in the finance ministry.

The committee was disbanded by Deputy Speaker Abdiweli Mudey after the controversial report on the alleged fraud in Finance Ministry and the Banaadir regional administration.

Mudey nullified the report on grounds that there was divisions in the committee and lack of cooperation.

Officials in the Finance ministry told Radio Dalsan that there were concerns if the budget is not passed by 30 December civil servants will not receive the January salary.

Speaker Mursal in his gave a 30 December deadline to have the estimated $360m budget presented on the floor of the house.

"The committee members must cooperate to submit the 2019 budget to chambers before the end of the year for approval." the letter to the Secretary of Parliament read.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo is to consent to the proposed budgetary allocation on the last day of December .