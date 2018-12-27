26 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Child, 5, Killed in George Car Crash

A five-year-old child has been killed and three adults injured in a motor vehicle collision on the R404 outside George on Wednesday, ER24 has confirmed.

"Shortly after 14:00, paramedics arrived on the scene where they found the child a few metres away from the vehicle," ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

"Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for the little boy and he was declared dead on the scene."

The two men and a woman were found in the vehicle with moderate to server injuries.

The three injured adults have since been taken to Hospital in George for further medical care.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are not yet known.

Source: News24

