Zimbabwe: Winky D Fails to Perform As Violence Erupts

Wallace Chirumiko, popularly known as Winky D, failed to perform in Kwekwe after irate fans turned violent and pelted the stage with beer bottles and cans just as the artiste prepared to go on stage.

All hell broke loose after performances by the Chill Spot Crew, making way for Winky D's band to get on stage at King Solomon's Hotel.

As the band had just concluded its sound check while Winky D was still backstage, missiles started flying.

Winky D had to drop the microphone and scurry for cover as angry fans pelted him with anything that came their way, blaming him for coming late for the show. The Chill Spot Crew, made up of DJ Fantan, Enzo Ishall, Bazooker, Uncle Epaton as well as Jah Signal, had done a splendid job of warming up the stage for Winky D, who only pitched up at 3.45am.

Scores of fans were left nursing injuries after hooligans suspected to be illegal gold panners directed the missiles to the crowd, resulting in a chaotic scene as everyone ran for dear life.

The hooligans also damaged hotel furniture and property.

Some of the fans who spoke to this reporter blamed the artiste for failing to respect his fans after he got on stage towards 4am.

"We came here early expecting that he would go on stage around 12 midnight. But they kept us waiting only for him to come in the wee hours of the morning. That is a sign of disrespect for his fans," said a fan only identified himself as Tonderai.

Another fan Evermore Mushayakara said most people were angered by the admission fee which was hiked on the day of the show.

"I think the organisers should have been clear on the charges because everyone came thinking that the $10 was in bond, only to be told that its US dollars. So when Winky D came in late people were angered by his disrespect, hence all the violence," said Mushayakara.

King Solomon's Hotel proprietor and show promoter Mr Solomon Matsa condemned the violence saying it was retrogressive.

"It is very unfortunate that there are some people who still resort to violence in trying to address issues. I think this should be condemned in its entirety and I hope that those behind this should be brought to book.

"The matter is in the hands of the police as we speak," said Mr Matsa.