Zimbabwe: How Sportspersons Spent Festive Season

ON Christmas Eve, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Brendan Taylor took his sons to a children's home in Harare where he helped them bring smiles on the faces of the underprivileged by donating their own toys.

Renowned South Africa-based rugby player Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira was in Victoria Falls where he had the opportunity to visit an old peoples' home and made a donation of an assortment of goodies.

Warriors star Tino Kadewere took the 11 000km flight from France and made sure his peers in Highfield had a bright festive season by hosting a football tournament in honour of his late father, Onias Kadewere.

Nomadic football coach Luke Masomere, who led Manica Diamond into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for the first time, has been travelling around the country with his family, just to cool off following a successful season in the Eastern Region Division One.

Away from the huge physical and mental demands in sport as a career, top karateka Samson Muripo, veteran long-distance runner Mike Fokorani, soccer star Rodreck Mutuma, Premiership football championship winning coach Norman Mapeza and many others in the fraternity felt good reuniting with their friends and loved ones.

In a few days' time, most of them will be back on the grind. So, remembering the less privileged and having close family around, that's all Christmas was about for many of Zimbabwe's sports personalities.

Cricketer Taylor posted a picture on twitter in which his sons were surrounded by happy faces, with children at the orphanage appreciating the gifts delivered to them.

"A very important lesson for my kids to part with their "beloved" toys that they take for granted, neglect and accepting that the orphanage we visited today brought pure joy to these children. I hope it's a valuable lesson to them. Merry Christmas," he posted.

Mtawarira mixed fun with the spirit of goodwill when he was at the majestic Victoria Falls he also sought out the underprivileged at the Chinotimba Home for the Aged and Destitute Association.

"My family and I were extremely fortunate to spread some Christmas cheer at Chinotimba Home for the Aged and Destitute Association in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. We thank God for the opportunity to serve others. Hope you've all had a Merry Christmas," Mtawarira posted on his Facebook wall yesterday.

In the high-density suburb of Highfield, footballer Kadewere was overwhelmed by the response at the Under-14 tournament held in memory of his late father, Onias, who was a renowned grassroots football coach.

The tournament held at Takashinga Sports Club attracted many prospective talents and junior football enthusiasts like Moses Chunga, Zivanai Chiyangwa, Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe and new ZIFA board member Sugar Chagonda.

"It's a way of giving back to the community. As you know my (late) father was passionate about junior football. It's the third year that the tournament has run successfully and I am very happy for the support the family has been getting from our friends and colleagues. We hope the next edition will be bigger and better," said Kadewere.

Top karateka Muripo took a break from the dojo to spend some time with his friends in Sandton, South Africa.

"I was with friends in Sandton together with Sempai Tendai Chaparadza, having fun indoors. Saturday I will be in the dojo in Harare soon after my arrival," said Muripo.

Veteran long-distance runner, Mike Fokorani, based in Bindura, took a short-break from training to take his family out.

"As professional athletes this is time for training. We are busy throughout the year.

"I only enjoyed a few hours yesterday with my family which was not bad. I had training in the morning then I took my kids out. We spent about three to four hours and we went back home and I went back to training. But today I am resting at home," said Fokorani yesterday.

Netball administrator Leticia Chipandu hosted a big get-together for her family.