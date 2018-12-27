Zimbabwe: Command Fisheries in Full Swing

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Government has so far distributed more than 3,5 million fish fingerlings countrywide under the Command Fisheries programme as it steps up efforts to transform rural communities and increase use of water bodies.

At least 10 000 fish fingerlings were introduced into Biri Dam in Makonde district under the Community Fish Cage Culture which is expected to be a model in rural transformation.

The Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry expects the project to increase participation in the fisheries industry. The launch of the fisheries project saw about 150 women from Makonde and Zvimba districts benefiting.

Minister Prisca Mupfumira said about 150 women were trained to look after the 10 000 Nile Bream fish fingerlings which have a fast growth rate and will be due for harvesting in seven months.

"My Ministry has embarked on a national fisheries enhancement in an effort to improve food security in the country," said Minister Mupfumira.

"The programme aims at enhancing fish production in dams and commercial fish production in ponds and cages at grassroots level.

"The ministry has so stocked dams with more than 3 500 000 fish fingerlings across the country."

Minister Mupfumira said the project was targeting the more than 10 000 small to medium dams across the country to undertake the project and improve nutrition in communities.

She said Zimparks should review fees and tariffs for its various services and products to improve access by local communities. Tariffs to be reviewed include fish permits to make them affordable for local communities.

She said the fish cage culture project presents opportunities for processing and value addition for harvested fish.

"Once viable, opportunities are available for onsite processing and value addition of harvested fish and even provision of refrigerated trucks to reach out to markets," said Minister Mupfumira.

"I am encouraging the youth and women groups in our province and across the country to come together and form cooperatives and invest in this low cost fish cage culturing technology. These cooperatives are the purposes of pooling together investment resources including expertise to run the businesses."

The initiative has been identified as a quick-win for the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry under its 100-day plan. It is aimed at reducing the gap between rural communities and their urban counterparts.

The initiative by Zimparks has been hailed as a vital intervention to counter the adverse effects of climate change.