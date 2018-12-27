Zimbabwe: Man Killed, Brother Injured in Mufakose Attack

One man died early yesterday morning in Mufakose, Harare, while his brother is recovering from hospital after being waylaid at their home gate and attacked with empty bottles on their way from a beer drink.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attack.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

"We are investigating a case in which two brothers were attacked at a gate to their house in Mufakose while they were coming from a beer drink at Samuriwo Business Centre," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said when the brothers were at the gate, they saw two people, a woman and a man, sitting and questioned them.

This resulted in an altercation resulting with the man attacking the brothers with a broken empty bottle.

It is alleged that during the altercation, another man appeared from the darkness and joined in to attack the brothers.

They were later taken to Harare Central Hospital where one of the brothers died.

"A follow up was made, leading to the arrest of the suspects. They are still assisting police with investigations and we want to ascertain the motive behind the murder and attempted murder case," Asst Comm Nyathi said.