Zimbabwe: 4 Serial Criminals Nabbed in Masvingo

Police here on Sunday arrested four serial criminals believed to be part of a syndicate that had unleashed a reign of terror in the city, breaking into houses and vehicles and stealing electrical gadgets.

The provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the quartet would appear in court soon. She said the suspects would in some cases use wires to break open motor vehicle doors and steal valuables.

"We have arrested four suspects linked to a spate of housebreaking, theft and unlawful entry cases.

"They were committing these offences in Mucheke, Rujeko and Runyararo West suburbs," said Chief Insp Mazula.

"In residential areas, the quartet would use iron bars to force open doors during the wee hours of the night and get away with different types of property.

"Indications are that they may have started stealing a long time ago. In addition, they also pounced on motorists and raided them."

She called on residents who lost their property due to theft or housebreaking to report to Masvingo Police Central criminal investigation department to check if their things were among the items recovered. She said they recovered an assortment of electrical appliances such as television sets and also some groceries.

She said those going to check for their things should provide serial numbers of their properties for easy identification.

"We want to warn would-be criminals that the long arm of the law will always deal with them. We have deployed enough details to ensure there is peace throughout the festive season," she said.