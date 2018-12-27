Zimbabwe: Reveller Drowns in Swimming Pool

A 26-year-old reveller drowned at Redcliff Hotel while swimming in the company of colleagues.

Silas Mutepfa, of Redcliff, drowned on Saturday after drinking with friends at the hotel.

Redcliff Police Station officer-in-charge Inspector Innocent Chiwara confirmed the incident saying Mutepfa died upon admission at a local clinic.

"I can confirm the death of Silas Mutepfa, who is aged 26, as he tried to swim while drinking with friends at Redcliff Hotel. The incident took place on Saturday 22 December around 1730 hours," said Inspector Chiwara.

On the day in question, it is said Mutepfa, together with four other friends, went to the hotel where they were drinking beer. Mutepfa and his colleagues would intermittently jump into the pool to cool off.

Mutepfa, who is suspected to have been drunk, later jumped into the pool, but failed to swim out. His friends, however, did not notice that he was struggling to get out of the pool.

After a while, one of the friends noticed that Mutepfa was struggling and jumped into the pool to rescue him. The hotel's security and staff were called in to assist.

Mutepfa was rushed to a nearby clinic after they discovered he was bleeding excessively. He was later rushed to Shekinah Clinic where he died upon admission.

Mutepfa was buried on Monday in Rusape.