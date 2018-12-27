Zimbabwe: Redcliff Chamber Secretary Resigns

Redcliff Town Council chamber secretary Mr Henry Staben Muza has called it quits after reaching the retirement age of 65.

Mr Muza, who joined the municipality in 1999, retires after serving the local authority for 18 years, making him one of the longest-serving members of staff.

He is famed for pioneering the council-owned college which focuses on training brick and block laying as well as metal fabrication.

Speaking during a farewell party on Monday, Redcliff town clerk Mr Gilson Chakauya said the local authority had lost a pillar of strength.

"As one of the longest serving member, Mr Muza was known for reprimanding and correcting his subordinates and workmates.

"He is a unifier and a team builder who was there for almost everyone in the council.

"His shoes are not going to be easy to fill," said Mr Chakauya.

As one of the longest-serving members of the local authority, Mr Muza had become a source of advice even for the town clerk.

"Mr Muza joined the local authority way before me, and he pioneered a lot of projects. That made him our main man, we would consult for ideas and he was willing to assist.

"We are not going to stop consulting him on anything," said Mr Chakauya.

Redcliff mayor Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva also heaped praise on Mr Muza for being a role model to the younger employees.

"I worked with him through times of hardship and recession, he has been someone the municipality would rely on.

"He has indeed been an inspiration and a role model to the younger employees," said Clr Masiyatsva.

He said it was gong to be difficult, if not impossible to find Mr Muza's direct replacement.

"When he told me he was retiring after 18 years, I was sadly moved.

"I only hope that whoever is going replace Mr Muza in that role is going to as hard working and career-minded.

"His replacement has some very large shoes to fill," said Clr Masiyatsva.

Mr Muza joined Redcliff Council in 1999 as a trainer at the council's College of Development Education.

He was promoted to the head of the college in 2004 until 2012 when he was appointed acting chamber secretary, before being appointed substantive chamber secretary the following year.

He retires on December 31 after turning 65 in August.