South Africa: Over 300 Healthy Babies Were Born On Christmas Day in Gauteng

Public health facilities across Gauteng were abuzz on Christmas Day as 324 babies were born, the provincial Department of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the department, as in previous years, the Soweto based Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic hospital had the highest count with 47 babies born, while Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospital had 32 babies including a set of twins.

"Another set of twins, included in the total number of babies, was born at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic hospital," the statement read.

A total of 148 females and a 176 males were born on Tuesday.

In 2017, 389 babies were born in the province.

Speaking at Sebokeng hospital, Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa encouraged teenagers to use contraceptives and emphasised the importance of health education and that people must take the health, wellness and happiness campaign seriously.

"I met a younger mother earlier today who was due to give birth and I encouraged her to go back to school after giving birth. Prevention is better than cure, younger mothers should wait until they are ready to have babies and should utilize our public health facilities for family planning at no cost."

Ramokgopa also told new parents to take care of their babies and ensure that they receive all the necessary healthcare and nutrients to ensure that they grow healthy and strong.

"The birth of a baby brings joy in the family especially when a baby is born on such a joyful day."

