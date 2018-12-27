South Africa: Nine Arrested for Drinking and Driving in N12 Operation

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) arrested nine motorists for drinking and driving in an early morning operation.

"The operations commenced at 04:00 and concluded at 10:00 with the outcome of nine drivers arrested for drinking and driving, stop-and-searches of over one hundred vehicles and several spot summonses issued," Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said in a statement on Wednesday.

This early morning operation from the EMPD's specialised services operations section comprised the Freeway, K9, Overloads and SWAT units.

A team of 21 EMPD officials at the roadblock stopped and searched a total of 125 vehicles. In addition to the nine arrests, 17 spot summonses were issued for several offences.

The nine arrested male drivers, aged between 32 and 45, were taken to Benoni police station and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

They will appear in the Benoni Magistrates Court soon.

Source: News24