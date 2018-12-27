Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Celebrates With Kids On Christmas Day

Monrovia — Vice President Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor has been telling kids about the importance of Christmas and the impact it should have on them as they grow up.

VP Howard-Taylor was lecturing the kids at a Christmas Party she hosting for hundreds of kids at her residence in Monrovia on Christmas Day.

Christmas, Chief Howard-Taylor told the curious and excited children, is a day set aside for Christians to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

She said humankind was lost and in God's mercy and compassion sent his Son to die on redemption of the human race.

She stressed the need for kids to be decent and honest as well as always be considerate and forgiving.

For several years now, it has become a normal routine every year for Madam Howard-Taylor to organize a children party, dating as far back her days in previously held positions.

Kids from across the Sophie community in which she resides and parts adjacent assembled to participate in this year's Christmas party.

Featuring dancing and singing competitions, drinks and food distribution, the joyous event afforded the Liberian Vice President to have some quality time with kids on Christmas Day.

She could not hold back her joy and excitement as she was seen happily dancing and sharing gifts with the kids.

Noting the need for friendship, kindness, and togetherness, the VP reminded kids that Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, who is the Son of God sent to give salvation humans who were sinners.

Meanwhile, VP Howard-Taylor has on behalf the President, His Excellency George M. Weah, presented a cash of 1. 5-million Liberian dollars to the Sarpo Women Leadership to be used as micro-credit to empower the women.

Making the presentation Tuesday December 25, 2018, at the Residence of Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan, VP Howard-Taylor said the gesture to the women is this Government's way of thanking the women who overwhelmingly voted the CDC and helped put this Government into power during the 2017 presidential elections.

Receiving the amount, the Leadership of the women thanked the President through his Vice President for the recognition and promised to use the funds for the intended purpose.