Sudan: Prominent Lawyer Imprisoned in East Darfur, 22 Held in El Gezira

ED Daein / El Gezira — The Security Committee of East Darfur issued a decision to imprison the prominent lawyer Mohamed Bagan and activist Abubakar Jabreldar for three months in accordance with the State of Emergency measures against the backdrop of popular protests in the country.

In El Gezira Aba in White Nile state 22 people were detained after the demonstrations against hunger and rise of prices and demanding the overthrow of the regime.

Kosti Criminal Court issued a ruling sentencing to one year in prison and a fine against Aba Muez Omar and Siddig Mohamed, both residents of El Gezira.

For more detailed reporting by Radio Dabanga on the popular protests, see elsewhere on this site.