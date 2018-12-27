27 December 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tragedy As Two University Students Drown On Christmas Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Lwanga

Christmas Day celebrations turned tragic after two Pwani University students drowned in separate incidents in Kilifi County.

In the first incident, 22-year old Cruzze Mutsoli, a second year student, drowned at the Baobab public beach.

He had accompanied his friends to the beach for a swim.

OCEAN TIDES

"I heard screams at around 5pm when the ocean tides had become stronger and overwhelmed Mutsoli," an acquaintance said.

Police recovered his body and took it to the mortuary.

In the second incident, 21-year old David Mongore, also a second year student, had an accident at the Makuti Villa swimming pool and was rushed to Mephi Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

HOTEL RESPONSIBILITY

The body was taken to Jocham Hospital for a postmortem.

County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng' said the case was revealed to them on Wednesday by a Pwani University staff who had gone to seek medical attention at Mephi hospital in Kilifi.

He said they will start holding hotel and club managements responsible for deaths in their swimming pools if they do not have life guards on duty.

Kenya

Ruto Should Retire With Kenyatta After 2022 - Murathe

A top Jubilee official has disowned any existence of a pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.