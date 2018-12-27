Kenya: Tragedy As Two University Students Drown On Christmas Day

Christmas Day celebrations turned tragic after two Pwani University students drowned in separate incidents in Kilifi County.

In the first incident, 22-year old Cruzze Mutsoli, a second year student, drowned at the Baobab public beach.

He had accompanied his friends to the beach for a swim.

OCEAN TIDES

"I heard screams at around 5pm when the ocean tides had become stronger and overwhelmed Mutsoli," an acquaintance said.

Police recovered his body and took it to the mortuary.

In the second incident, 21-year old David Mongore, also a second year student, had an accident at the Makuti Villa swimming pool and was rushed to Mephi Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

HOTEL RESPONSIBILITY

The body was taken to Jocham Hospital for a postmortem.

County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng' said the case was revealed to them on Wednesday by a Pwani University staff who had gone to seek medical attention at Mephi hospital in Kilifi.

He said they will start holding hotel and club managements responsible for deaths in their swimming pools if they do not have life guards on duty.