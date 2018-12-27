Nigeria: My Support Won Presidential Election for Buhari in 2015, Says Obasanjo

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday said current president Muhammdau Buhari wouldn't have won the 2015 presidential election if not for his support.

Obasanjo before the 2015 election had left the former ruling party People's Democratic party (PDP) to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Buhari to end PDP's 16years reign in power.

"I know Buhari and he too knows me. Till the day I die, Buhari will continue to address me as 'sir.' In 2015, if I didn't support Buhari, he wouldn't have won the election," Obasanjo said.

However, three years after Buhari's election as president, Obasanjo's relationship with Buhari had gone sour after the former president labelling Buhari's administration as incompetent.

Obasanjo, who spoke at the 2018 Ibogun Day celebration with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and others in attendance, said he was qualified to criticise Buhari and his administration.

Obasanjo explained that his career in the Nigeria military and his position as a former president qualifies him to speak for and against Buhari.

"I am qualified to speak against Buhari. One, I have done it before. Two, I have shed my blood for this country. Even my biological son has shed his blood."

"Why can't I speak about what is best for this country? I am doubly qualified to do that," Obasanjo said.

On the next general election, Obasanjo had on several occasions declared his support for his former vice Atiku Abubakar, who is contesting on the platform of the PDP.

He once again reiterated his support for Atiku and told Ogun state governor and other attendees of the programme that the best candidate should win in 2019.

"I have made my choice, it may not be in tandem with yours. Let my choice be and let yours be and let God decide and whoever gets there let all of us support him," Obasanjo said.