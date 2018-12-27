Nigeria: Benue Government Seizes 105 Cows Over Open Grazing

The Benue State Livestock Guards has seized about 105 cows and four sheep caught grazing openly near Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies in Makurdi.

Confirming the development, Commander of the Guards, Linus Zaki, disclosed that one of the herders identified as Kunje Saija was arrested during the operation.

He explained that in accordance with the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, the seized cows would be quarantined for seven days.

He added that the animals would be auctioned, if the owners failed to pay the fines as stipulated in the law.

He cautioned herdsmen against flouting the law, stressing the need for ranching of all livestock in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Governor Samuel Ortom recently restated government's commitment to fully implement the law.

NAN