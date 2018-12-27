South Africa: Two Die in N1 Head-On Collision On Day of Goodwill

Two women were killed and five others injured on Wednesday morning in a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the N1 highway near Kroonstad in the Free State.

According to ER24 paramedics the accident which happened near the Kroonvaal Plaza in the early hours of the morning also left a 1-year-old girl in a critical condition.

"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 05:50 to find one light motor vehicle lying on its side on the side of the road while the second was found in the road. Debris from both vehicles was found spread across the entire scene," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the bodies of two women lying outside their vehicles. Unfortunately, both women had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead."

Meiring added that the 1-year-old girl was found lying in her car seat in a critical condition while a man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found lying near one of the vehicles, also in a critical condition.

"Three other patients were found with moderate injuries."

"The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions."

Both child and the man were airlifted by different helicopters to nearby hospitals. The three other patients were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Source: News24