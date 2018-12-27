Nigeria: Re-Election Campaign for Buhari, Bagudu Kicks Off As APC Receives PDP Ex-National Treasurer

Kebbi — The immediate past National Treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Buhari Bala and four local government chairmen of the party, yesterday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

Bala also donated a 53-office plaza and 11 cars to the President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Atiku Bagudu campaign organisation.

The defectors were received by Governor Bagudu and other APC leaders in the state, including the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, at the flag off of APC governorship campaign held in Argungu Local Government Area which is the hometown of the governorship candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Isa Galaudu.

The campaign train also received members of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the state who had earlier defected to the APC.

Speaking at the event, Bala said they were convinced by the tremendous achievements of APC at the state and national levels, hence their resolve to pitch tent with the party for sustained development.

He promised to work for the success of their new party in the forthcoming elections.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of APC, Arc. Bala Kangiwa, said the people of the state had no reason whatsoever not to vote for APC in the next elections because of the achievements recorded by President Buhari and Governor Bagudu.

He called on eligible voters to ensure they obtained their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) before the elections.

The Director General, Buhari/Bagudu Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, said there was no ward that had not benefitted from Bagudu's projects in Kebbi State, just as he mentioned some of the projects executed by the Federal Government in the state.

According to Argungu, the economic policy of President Buhari was succeeding, citing the diversification of the economy which gave birth to the Anchor Borrower Programme which was flagged off in Kebbi and spread to all parts of the country that translated into largescale production of rice.

He noted that Kebbi State was at the verge of feeding the nation, and scored the president high in the fight against insurgency, corruption and the provision of infrastructures across the country. In his speech, Governor Bagudu, who reeled out the achievements of his administration in the areas of infrastructure and human development, promised to sustain the tempo if voted into power.

He said power came from God and assured that he would remain focused in serving his people through the APC which he added remained the only pro-masses political party.