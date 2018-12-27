Nigeria: NUC Gives Edwin Clark Varsity Approval to Run 14 More Courses

Warri — The National Universities Commission (NUC) has carried out accreditation for 14 programmes of the Edwin Clark University (ECU), Kiagbodo in Delta State, and gave the institution accreditation with scores ranging from 79 per cent to 98 per cent.

Vice Chancellor of the ECU, Prof. Timothy Olagbemiro, who disclosed this during a chat with journalists, said the addition of the 14 accreditations brings the total number of programmes so far approved by the NUC in the university to 25.

The VC said the NUC sent 53 professors to the university who scrutinised the institution for four weeks after which they gave full accreditation to the university to run the 14 programmes.

He said before the accreditation, the university had invested over a billion naira in procuring state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories and that the university management painstakingly met all at the NUC requirements, which necessitated the approvals.

He stated that the ECU operates four faculties and runs 25 programmes, adding that the institution also runs a one-year foundation programme that enables students to be admitted into 200 Level (Direct Entry).

Olagbemiro said the ECU is in partnership with other institutions in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (U.S.), including Coventry University, Coventry; Chicago State University, Chicago and Reinhardt University, Waleska.

He said the partnership with the foreign universities would expose ECU students through exchange programmes where students of ECU go to the partnering universities to take courses and students from the foreign universities come to ECU to do the same.