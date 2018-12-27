Nigeria: ... Atiku Raising False Alarm - APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of raising false alarm ahead of 2019 elections.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who said this yesterday added that Atiku was showing early signs of depression.

Issa-Onilu said, "The PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is exhibiting early signs of depression, resulting from obvious frustration. Consequently, he is unable to focus on his campaign. Otherwise, he should tell Nigerians why a discredited person like him should be elected as President instead of raising puerile allegations on a daily basis.

"President Buhari and APC, not his programmes for the country appear to be his main campaign issues. Nigerians are desirous of campaign that focuses on issues that matter to them. For Atiku and his PDP co-travellers, the only interest is to grab power and continue where they stopped in their avarice.

"The APC administration is eager to showcase the impressive achievements we have recorded in the last three and half years. This is the campaign that matters to us and this is what Nigerians are interested in.

"The trajectory is exciting as we see a brighter future shaping up. We won't yield to the PDP's shenanigans. The obvious strategy of the PDP is to truncate the country's journey towards economic buoyancy and social stability. We will not play the PDP's game. PDP is acting an anti-people's script," he said.