Nigeria: Insurgents Burn Down Houses, Ransack Village Near Chibok

Maiduguri — Suspected Boko haram insurgents has attacked and burned down another village in Chibok local government area of Borno State Wednesday morning, local vigilante sources have said.

The attack took place at Mbolakel village, near Chibok town at around 1:00 am on Wednesday.

Daily Trust learnt that the insurgents were shooting sporadically, wounded undisclosed number of villagers and burned down livestock while carting away foodstuff.

Vigilante source told our correspondents in a phone call that not less than 25 houses were set on fire when the attackers stormed the village.

According to the source, the villagers ran into bushes to take cover, adding that an aged woman was however burned beyond recognition.

"We received an emergency call from our vigilante members at Mbolakel village for an assistance about 1:03am this morning," the source said. "We could not go there because of the sporadic shooting we heard from Chibok, some could not sleep till day break.

"They burnt down about 25 houses and livestock and also cart away food items. We were able to rescue an old woman set on fire along with her house. So there was no casualty because everyone fled into bushes immediately they heard gun shots," the vigilante source said.

Mbolakel village is about 7 kilometers away from Chibok town, where more than 250 schoolgirls were forcefully abducted by insurgents in the year 2014.