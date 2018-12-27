Nigeria: 13 Soldiers, 1 Policeman Killed in Boko Haram Ambush

Thirteen soldiers and one police personnel were killed on Tuesday when they ran into an ambush by Boko Haram on Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, according to the Nigerian Army.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the gallant troops fought courageously to extricate themselves from the ambush but sadly 13 military and a policeman, including an officer lost their lives.

"Troops of 1 Division on escort duty along Damaturu - Maiduguri Road, Tuesday fought through an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists.

"The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight, courageously wading through the ambush. Sadly, thirteen military and a police personnel including an officer, paid the supreme price while extricating themselves from the ambush.

"A clearance operation to pursue and eliminate the Boko Haram terrorists' ambush party is still ongoing," he said.

The Army also said its troops repelled an attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents at a military formation in Kukareta, Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe.

Col. Nwachukwu, said the insurgents had on Monday at about 6: 30 pm, attacked a Military Forward Operational Base, in Kukareta community of Yobe.

Nwachukwu said that the gallant troops engaged the insurgents in fierce battle and repelled the attack, killing many of them, adding that a soldier was wounded in the attack.

The military spokesman said bodies of the gallanta soldiers and the wounded had been evacuated, adding that the wounded soldier is currently receiving treatment.