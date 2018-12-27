Nigeria: Don't Use My Name for Extortion, Buhari Warns Aides

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday warned political appointees, government officials and party men against influence peddling for corrupt pecuniary gains and other forms of extortion.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu told State House correspondents that complaints of extortions of innocent people by what he called "self-serving name droppers and influence peddlers" is causing increasing embarrassment to the Presidency.

"President Buhari had made it very clear since his inauguration that he won't tolerate any form of impropriety by his appointees, aides, and government officials who abuse and misuse their offices for illegal financial advantages," he said.

He explained that using one's office or influence for private advantage or financial gains is corruption, warning that "the President would not tolerate any conduct by anybody to use his name to extort innocent people."

He stressed that President Buhari's commitment to the fight corruption at all fronts in his government remains unchanged, adding that "those who are not genuinely committed to this vision would be weeded out once caught and punished accordingly."

The media aide advised Nigerians to report any government official or appointees using the President's name or that of his aides and appointees to extort the public, adding that the current zero tolerance for corruption by the Buhari administration won't condone this repugnant culture in government or public business.