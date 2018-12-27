Nigeria: I'm Not Slow, It's the System - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said those who are calling him "Baba go -slow" are wrong, saying it's the system that is slowing the pace of his work.

Receiving the Federal Capital Territory community on Christmas homage, at his official residence in Abuja, he said unlike when he was in the military, he has to go by the system as a democratically elected President.

Buhari took time to explain the successes recorded by his administration in the area of the fight against corruption, security and improving the economy.

"On improving the economy, which we are still going to explore, we have done well in agriculture, and those who embraced farming are not regretting it and we have also addressed unemployment and we are very lucky, through that we are now attaining food security.

"The third thing with which we will campaign is the issue of corruption. I told you what I did when I was in uniform but now when I have to go by this system (Democracy,) where people have to be arrested and then prosecuted, taken to court and then with evidence, we will collect back what they had taken illegally and for doing that, people are calling me Baba go slow.

"I am going slowly but whatever the case, I will not stop pointing fingers at those who have abused trust by taking money that does not belong to them. I will keep on trying to do my best for this country and get back what belongs to the country.

"We are going to do the roads, revive the railway and electricity with the little resources at our disposal. Fighting Corruption, yes, we are slow because the system is slow. It's not Baba that is slow but it is the system. So, I am going by this system and I hope we will make it," he said.

The President who is yet to formally flag off his campaign for the 2019 general election, said he would soon start with visit to each of the six geo-political zones of the country.

"We are going out very soon we will go from geo-political zone to geo-political zone, to remind the people of our promises in 2015; three fundamental things, security, because you have to secure the country before you can govern it and talking about what we have done regarding securing the country, the people of the North-east know better. The three fundamental things we campaigned with are still very relevant," he said.

In his remarks, Archbishop Nicholas Okoh, Primate Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) congratulated the President for overcoming his health challenges.

He said all citizens of the country are grateful to God for that and that, religious leaders will continue to work for peace and harmony to sustain peace in the country

On the delegation were top religious leaders, traditional rulers, politicians and officials of the Federal capital Territory administration.