Uganda: Army, Police Quell Bobi Wine Protests in Kampala

A joint force of UPDF soldiers and police officers were Thursday deployed in several parts of Kampala city to quell protests following the cancellation of Bobi Wine's Boxing Day concert at Love Beach in Busabala, Wakiso District.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Police and soldiers were deployed at the beach owned and operated by the musician cum politician. They cordoned the concert venue and arrested Bobi Wine's employees.

Nevertheless, Bobi Wine's fans flocked the venue only to be sent off by the security forces.

A group of people used burning car tyres and logs to block the Old Kira Road in Kamwokya.

Similar protests were reported in Katwe opposite Equity Bank.

However, armed security personnel responded and dispersed them.