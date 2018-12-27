27 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested for Stabbing Suspected Love Rival to Death

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Day for stabbing a man to death in an apparent jealous rage, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

"It is alleged that the suspect believed that the 24-year-old [deceased] was in love with his girlfriend," said Captain Jackson Manatha.

The victim, who was identified as Anathi Nyamashe, was killed in Dyosini Village near Butterworth at about 21:30.

Kei Bridge police arrested the 20-year-old and he is expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court later on Thursday on a murder charge.

Source: News24

