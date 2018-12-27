Togo: The Press Conference of Aueom to Togolese Legislative Elections of 20th December 2018

press release

The AU Team of Short-Term Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to the Togolese Republic, held a press Conference to review the Legislative Elections that took place on 20th December, 2018.

The Press Conference was addressed by H.E. Mr. Augustin Matata Ponyo Mapon, Leader of the team of Short-Term Election Observation Mission (STO) in Togo and former Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The briefing took place in the presence of the African Union partners from Permanent Representatives Committee, Pan-African Parliament, Election Management Bodies, Civil Society Organizations, Media and Academic institutions of the continent.

The briefing programme focused on the general political and security environment in Togolese Republic and on the methodology and Code of Conduct for AU election observation.

While thanking the AUEOM coordination team and the observers for their devotedness, the Head of Mission stated the role of the AUEOM during the ended Legislative Elections: "The role of the team was to monitor the conduct of the elections before, during and after the elections, be objective and produce impartial report on the conduct of these elections, including the manner in which the conduct of the electoral process will have respected the national, regional, continental and international standards" he emphasized.

The duties of the team were also to help promote the Aspirations 3 of AU Agenda 2063 "The Africa we Want" which aims to ensure an Africa Where good governance, democracy and human rights, justice and rule of law prevail.

He also added that, the primary role of the AUEOM observers was not to substitute the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) but rather to exercise maximum professionalism in the discharge of their duties and maintain peace and unity in the country. The preliminary statement was adopted and the full report has been attached, in French, Arabic and English.