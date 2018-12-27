Nigeria: Aisha Buhari's Cabal Comment - APC Ready to Face PDP On Family Issues - Presidency

Photo: Daily Trust

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari

Abuja — The Presidency Wednesday night said that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was ready to square up with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, if the later decides to make family matter the main campaign issue in the 2019 elections.

The Presidency also for the umpteenth time denied that President Buhari was being controlled by few cabals, stressing that it was the about 200 million Nigerians that remote-controlled the President.

Recall that recently the wife of the President Dr. Aisha Buhari had alleged that few cabals in the Presidency was frustrating the efforts of the President from achieving on his set down pace.

In a statement in Abuja Wednesday night, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that if the PDP has decided to make family matter as its own political issue, the APC was ready to face them

According to him, the APC would gladly accept the challenge. "Let this be the subject for 2019 election."

Reacting to various comments by several organs of the opposition party on remarks made by the President on views publicly expressed by his wife, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari in an interview, the presidential spokesman said questions raised of the President by the PDP in regard to his wife only amounted to an own goal.

He said, "The PDP leadership cannot afford to make family an issue in this campaign. Need I say more? The only thing I want to add is that PDP is engaging in mud-slinging because it finds it easier than speaking on their despicable 16-year record in the course of which they abused the trust of Nigerians.

"They made a mess of everything including the economy, security and infrastructure. It has come to the destiny of President Muhammadu Buhari to correct their mistakes.

"The PDP doesn't see anything beyond grabbing power, power at all costs. As an opposition party, they have failed. They have remained disconnected with the masses of our people. It is an irony that a party that boasted as being the largest in Africa is now begging small parties for alliances.

"Even if they get all those paper parties behind them, they will still fail. A Presidential contest is more than the issuance of daily press releases containing falsehoods.

"They have launched a campaign for the Presidency, a campaign that has failed to get any traction. PDP members are themselves admitting that the campaign hadn't made a good start, that attendance at rallies had unarguably been thin. The whole thing is not working; that President Buhari is unstoppable."

He continued, "rather than a so-called cabal, an imaginary creation attached to all past governments of the country, President Buhari is remote-controlled by the 200 million-plus Nigerian people whose interest is uppermost in everything he says and does.

"The PDP doesn't have the strength and support to fight President Buhari. They don't have the records in security, economy and the war against corruption to mount any meaningful challenge.

"They have no records of accomplishments in infrastructure. In the 16 years they held sway, they have nothing to show for the colossal oil revenues earned, including USD 16 billion doled upfront from the Central Bank for power, without a single megawatt to show for all that money. That is why they are dragging the President's wife into their politics."