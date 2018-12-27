South Africa: ANC Veteran Khabsi Mosunkutu to Be Buried in January

Former Gauteng MEC of transport and ANC veteran Khabsi Mosunkutu will be buried in January. He died on Christmas Eve.

"The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) will be communicating the final memorial service and funeral arrangements as soon as they have been finalized," Gauteng ANC spokesperson Tasneem Motara said in a statement on Wednesday.

This announcement comes after the Gauteng PEC paid a visit to the late ANC veterans' home in Kibler Park, South of Johannesburg.

The delegation was led by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and Gauteng deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.

Mosunkuntu, 69, who was battling with his health at the time of his death, will be remembered at a memorial service to be held sometime this week and a funeral in the first week of January 2019.

His wife, Nonqaba Mosunkutu, told News24 that Mosunkutu passed away at his Johannesburg home around 20:00 on Monday.

It is believed that the former he died from complications following a stroke he suffered in July this year. His death however still came as a shock to his widow as she believed he was doing well.

"Yesterday, he was not as bad as he was three weeks ago," she said on Tuesday.

Mosunkutu who leaves behind his wife and three kids served in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, as well as MEC in various portfolios of community safety, transport and agriculture, conservation and environment.

Motara in a statement said his passing could not have come at a worse time.

"It comes at a period where many a family are gathered together to reflect on the year that has been and to send each other messages of goodwill. The timing has only served to deepen the pain we feel at this great loss," she said.

Source: News24