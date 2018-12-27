South Africa: Gauteng Welcomes Over 300 Babies On Christmas Day

Public health facilities across Gauteng were abuzz with excitement as 324 healthy babies were delivered on Christmas Day.

As in previous years, the Soweto-based Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic hospital had the highest number of deliveries with 47 babies while Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospital had 32 babies -including a set of twins.

Another set of twins, included in the total number of babies, was born at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic hospital.

Speaking at Sebokeng hospital on Tuesday, Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa encouraged teenagers to use contraceptives and emphasised the importance of health education. She said people must take the health, wellness and happiness campaign seriously.

"I met a younger mother earlier today who was due to give birth and I encouraged her to go back to school after giving birth. Prevention is better than cure, younger mothers should wait until they are ready to have babies and should utilise our public health facilities for family planning at no cost," said the MEC.

Of the babies born on Christmas day, 148 are females and 176 are males. In 2017, 389 babies were born in the province

"The birth of a baby brings joy in the family especially when a baby is born on such a joyful day. Take care of your babies and ensure that they receive all the necessary healthcare and nutrients to ensure that they grow healthy and strong," said Ramokgopa.

In the Eastern Cape, a total of 275 new born babies were received at public health facilities on Christmas Day.

Of this number, 155 are female babies while 113 are male babies; 35 babies were born through caesarean section, 240 born through normal vertex delivery. There were two set of twins from Frontier Hospital in Komani.

Eastern Cape Health MEC, Helen Sauls-August, congratulated all the health professionals involved in the successful delivery of Christmas babies across public health facilities in the province.

"We commend the effort put by health personnel to make sure that delivery of babies is successful at public health facilities. We also congratulate parents on the birth of the new babies," said the MEC.