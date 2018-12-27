Angola: Girabola2018/19 - Petro Lose to Maquis

Luanda — Petro de Luanda last Wednesday in their home were caught by surprise by FC Bravos do Maquis team to whom the former lost by 0-2, in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in the capital of the country, a seventh-round game that had been postponed, at a time that the top division football championship (Girabola2018/19) is entering the ninth round this weekend.

Mussumari and Chico scored the goals.

With this result, FC Bravos do Maquis join Kabuscorp do Palanca in the second position of the standing with 14 points, while Petro de Luanda move down to the fifth place with 11 points.

Girabola2018/19 is currently being led by 1º de Agosto with 15 points.