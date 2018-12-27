Angola: Judo - Faia Presents Diploma of Merit

Luanda — The Angolan judoka Antónia de Fátima "Faia" last Wednesday in Luanda presented to the minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento, and the Angolan society her Diploma of Merit, recently won at the international great prize dubbed "Women is Sport".

The distinction, from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was made in recognition of a Judo School Project conceived and presented by Faia and designed to benefit disadvantaged children, as well as another project that she also laid out turned to the promotion of martial arts, through the 1º de Agosto Club.

Faia participated in the competition with eighteen contestants, having managed to impress the jury and voted to be among the best three presentations of the continent.

This is the first time an Angolan representative wins this prize.

The competition, organised by the IOC every year, has been designed to encourage and strengthen the participation of women and girls in all forms and levels of sportive activities.

On the occasion, Faia thanked the IOCand the Angolan Olympic Committee for the recognition, having pledged to help train future champions in Judo and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Antónia de Fátima "Faia" is the most titled Angolan female judoka. Her project includes training in boxing, Kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-jitso, MMA and Taekwondó.

The 36 year-old Angolan athlete is currently also a trainer and co-ordinator of the 1º de Agosto Club's judo school.

Faia won the African trophy in 2005 and 2014, continental vice champion title in 2004, 2011, 2012 and 2013, as well as achieved the top position in the Portuguese Speaking Countries Community (CPLP) Games in 2009 and the Pre-Olympic tournament of South Africa in 2007, plus the third position at the World championship of Romania, in the year 2012.