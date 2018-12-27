Tanzania: Ssra Opens Doors to Views Over Retirees' Benefits

THE Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA) is receiving opinions from various stakeholders regarding regulations on retirees' benefits, a move aimed at ensuring that beneficiaries continue to enjoy their lives after retirement.

Speaking to reporters in Dar es Salaam, the SSRA Director General, Dr Irene Isaka, said the authority has good intention of improving retirees' benefits, adding that the door was open for stakeholders to submit their views.

"The doors are open to all citizens and any stakeholder wanting to bring views with intention of bringing about efficiency in retirees' benefits," Dr Isaka explained.

She pointed out that this has been a trend by the authority, adding that even the current regulations were coined from stakeholders' views which gave birth to a new law and regulations that assured retirees' hefty benefits.

"Pension benefits allow pensioners to borrow from commercial banks after retiring, this will enable a retired person to make new investments," she stressed, adding that SSRA was always behind the interests of retirees.

Dr Isaka said that unlike previous years where the pension benefits had a limit of 10 to 12 years, the current regulations allow a retired person to continue receiving benefits for the rest of his or her life.

"One of SSRA responsibilities is to protect and defend the interests of members of pension funds, therefore we will continue to do our job in a bid to ensure that members are benefiting from their contributions," she said.

She pointed out that SSRA would continue to sensitise the general public on the pension calculating formula and its benefit to members, adding that misconception on the matter is so vivid, which indicates that members of public have been bombarded with wrong information.

"We have a plan to reach out to all people in the country to educate them on the matter related to new law and pension calculation formula to clear misconception spread by ignorant individuals," she said.

She pointed out that the authority's intention was to save pensioners from harsh economic conditions by making sure that after they have received 25 per cent of their pension at once, they will continue to get monthly pension for the rest of their lives.