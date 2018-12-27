Tanzania: Fastjet Seeks Reprieve, Eyes Debts Clearing

THE Fastjet Airlines Limited -Tanzania Executive Chairperson, Mr Lawrence Masha, yesterday urged the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) to allow the airline resume operations to enable it clear debts owed to various stakeholders.

Mr Masha made the call during a telephone interview by the 'Daily News', which comes after TCAA issued a 28-day notice to the airline last week.

He also stressed during the interview that the company wasn't prioritising making profits but to get enough cash to clear debts.

Mr Masha said that all the recorded debts were there before he got onto his current position; hence, TCAA should positively respond to the company's request, so as to smoothen the clearance exercise.

According to him, the order was seriously affecting the company because it had already hired two planes, whose owner might withdraw them upon seeing them not operating, and lease them to other business persons.

However, Mr Masha (pictured) could not reveal how far the company had gone in resolving the problem with TCAA, but kept stressing that the talks were in progress.

"We will continue trying to convince the Authority to allow us resume operations and we promise to work as per rules and regulations related to air services. The company is aware that the responsible authority must prioritise the passengers' safety and that is why we obeyed the order, but we urge it to take our requests into consideration because there is no way we can clear the debts," he said.

Reached for comment, the TCAA Director General (DG), Mr Hamza Johari, responded that he knew nothing about the Fastjet request to resume operations, adding that, "Despite being a holiday, I have decided to go to the office right now, after seeing it going viral on various social media. Thus, I can't comment now until I confirm. Tomorrow I will be in good position to comment."

On 17 December, TCAA issued an order with its DG stressing that Fastjet should close operations until it submits a working plan and let the Authority assess how capable the company was to run the business after the withdrawal of its partner -Fastjet PLC of UK.

The airline was also directed to stop sales of tickets and issue refunds to all clients or seek help from other airlines, to serve the passengers.

Again, once Fastjet chooses to permanently close the business, then it should make sure that all staff's rights are met.