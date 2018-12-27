Tanzania: Grand Water Project Billed to End Woes in the Offing

THE Ministry of Water is set to embark on a special two year strategy that aims at ending water woes across the country. The ministry's Permanent Secretary (PS ), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, says implementation of the project is scheduled for next year and that by 2020, it is expected to be implemented by 95 percent in urban areas and 85 percent in rural ones.

"Our aim is to see urban areas getting water by 95 percent and 85 percent in rural areas," he noted. Speaking at a media briefing session, the PS recalled that during the 2015 general election campaign, Dr John Magufuli promised to bring water to 'wananchi', adding that the matter also features in the 2015-2020 Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) manifesto.

"The two year special strategy will guide the ministry in implementing projects by ensuring timely implementation and completion of their programmes to attain the benchmark," he said.

In the year ending 2018, Prof Mkumbo said, the ministry has consistently monitored and supervised 1,595 water projects countrywide.

He said so far, water availability in urban areas is at 78 percent and 60 percent in rural areas, respectively. On revenue collection from water authorities under his ministry countrywide, Prof Mkumbo said his office targets to collect 364.8bn/- in the 2018/19 financial year.

"Of the amount, in the first quarter of the 2018/19 financial year, 33 water authorities collected 91bn/-, which is 25 per cent of the estimates," Prof Mkumbo said. He stressed on water authorities' noble role of paying dividend to the government starting this financial year as directed by President John Magufuli.

Prof Mkumbo also gave an assurance that his ministry was committed to serve the public and that he was seriously following up on implementation of the projects. He added that the ministry would ensure smooth implementation and monitoring of all water projects and that all 'wananchi' would get clean and safe water as planned.