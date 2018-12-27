Tanzania: Digitalisation of Income Collection System Bears Fruit... Zanzibar Revenue Leaps

ZANZIBAR has realised impressing revenue collection, over the past three years, following the digitalisation of the revenue gathering system.

The Minister for Finance and Planning in the Isles, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, revealed this, adding that the use of EFD machines remains a priority.

"Our domestic revenue has increased and we expect it to continue rising even without finding other sources of income. This conveys a positive message," Dr Mohamed said, emphasizing the need to bring discipline to public expenditure.

He made the statement during a seminar on 'Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, 2016' and 'The Public Finance Management Act of 2016', for board members of parastatals and government executives, asking them to ensure financial discipline.

The Minister said revenue collection per month has jumped from 23bn/= to more than 50bn/= and that the target is to sustain the increase, as he thanked the 'Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA)' and 'Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB)' staff for the good work.

Dr Mohamed emphasized on accountability of funds among various bodies involved in managing budget in individual ministries and the decentralised funds in the cause of implementing the 'decentralisation by devolution (D-by-D) policy.

"We need transparency and accountability, particularly in expenditure and procurement. Money is lost during procurement and other expenditure in which large amount of funds is unaccounted-for. We must control public funds because we need them for many programmes," he said.

According to the Minister, the government has been moving towards being a self-reliant country as emphasized in the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)- 2015/2020 manifesto, national vision, and the anti poverty strategy plan (MKUZA).