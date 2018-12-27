Tanzania: Farmers to Reap in Joy After Sowing in Tears

COFFEE farmers who sowed in tears will now reap in joy following the introduction of direct export system by getting attractive prices for their crop. Cooperative Unions will also avoid paying high interest rates charged by financial institutions. Starting next season coffee auction will be held in Kagera Region.

This measure has been taken to avoid rampant thefts that resulted in farmers getting meagre prices. The private sector has also been allowed to participate in the auction and buy the crop at competitive prices. For quite a long time the farmers did not enjoy their sweat fully due to various factors, including poor payment and rampant thefts by unfaithful workers.

The agriculture sector has consistently been dominant in Kagera Region's economy. The sector engages about 90 per cent of the economically active population in the production of food and cash crops. Agriculture contributes most of the region's cash income, mostly from coffee, cotton and tea.

The government has taken bold steps by inviting the private sector to participate in revamping the sector. Without an efficient industrial base, a country's economy cannot develop and cannot create job opportunities. Industries are what create the platform and attract capital, skills and knowledge.

Industrialisation is the next way towards prosperity. National development cannot be imported, it must come from within. Industrialised countries have reached that stage by taking action based on courage.

All developed and developing economies have used the private sector as the key driver of rebuilding their economies. For many decades farmers in the region have been growing coffee in their farms. The crops is grown in Bukoba, Muleba, Karagwe, Kyerwa, Ngara and Misenyi districts in the western areas along Lake Victoria.

This constitutes 30 per cent of the total coffee production in Tanzania. More than 450,000 families (95 percent and 110 estates (5 percent) derive their livelihoods from growing coffee with an estimated 2,000,000 additional people employed being directly or indirectly in the industry.

It is estimated that the total area under coffee cultivation is 265,000 hectares for both Arabica and Robusta. Average production for the past five years (2004/05- 2008/09) is 51,777 tons of clean coffee.

During his recent visit to Kagera Region, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa directed cooperative unions to ensure that by last October all payments to coffee farmers should be cleared. He said all farmers will have to follow the new system, which require them to sell their coffee through the cooperative unions in their areas.

"We are doing this basically to protect farmers from exploitation (Butula) and ensure that they are getting fair prices. Legal measures will be taken against any person going against the directive. Kagera Region has three Cooperative Unions-- KCU and KDCU which deals with coffee while Biharamulo Cooperative Union (BCU) deals mainly with cotton.

KCU is a voluntary association representing over 60,000 small-scale farmers of mainly Robusta Coffee in Kagera region in the north west of Tanzania. The union covers Bukoba, Muleba and Misenye districts, which cover about 15,000 square kilometres.

Under the Cooperatives Act No 6/2013 all Primary Cooperative Societies (PCS) transformed to Agricultural and Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS). KCU comprises about 129 AMCOS while KDCU comprises 97 AMCOS.

Ngara Farmers' Cooperative Society (NFCS) is an independent AMCOS with capacity to collect about one million kilograms of ArabicaCoffee and Three million kgs of Robusta Coffee from farmers in Ngara District.

Councils in Muleba, Bukoba Rural, Misseyi, and Bukoba Municipal to set aside funds deducted from coffee cesy for improving coffee crop including buying improved coffee seedlings from Maruku Agricultural Institute (ARI). Most of the coffee trees are very old (some 60 years old) and thus could no longer yield desired fruits.

Councils should intervene by buying improved coffee seedlings from ARI Maruku and later distribute them to the farmers in their respective villages. With the introduction of Warehouse Receipts System (WRS) efforts should be directed on educating the farmers on importance of getting insurance cover for their crops.

Similarly, farmers should get entrepreneurship skills on agribusiness, how to address post-harvest losses, access to extension services, quality inputs and access to markets. Since agriculture is the backbone of the nation economy, it needs joint support from different stakeholders to support the government drive of implementing industrialization agenda.

Farmers under the Agricultural and Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS) in Kagera Region are encouraged to register under "Ushirika Afya" health insurance. Kagera National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Regional Manager Elias Odhiambo revealed that the farmers will get the insurance after the introduction of "Ushirika Afya" designed for key commodity crops--coffee, tobacco, tea, cashew nut and cotton.

Other crops are vanilla and sugarcane. Introduction of "Ushirika Afya" was in line with the government resolve of industrialization by year 2025 and achieving the Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Over 100,000 farmers in the region depend on agriculture, livestock and fishing activities, but most of them did not have insurance.

Through the new system a farmer will get insurance after selling his/her produce. Farmers should take the opportunity and get health insurance at affordable fee of 76,800/-per annum, an average of 6,400/-per month.

After registration a farmer will get treatment all the year at all centres registered under the Community Health Fund (CHF). Other health insurances available include "Toto Afya Card", Students at different levels, "Vikoa"-for Entrepreneurs and other economic group members and individual health coverage.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Marco Gaguti advised farmers in the region to boost production of food and cash crops to earn more money also advising them to commercialize through modern bee keeping and honey harvesting. Modern bee keeping and honey harvesting would add their income following outbreak of the destructive Banana Xanthomonas Wilt (BXW), also known as Banana Bacterial Wilt (BBW).

During 2018/19 season coffee farmers in Kagera Region will benefit from services provided under the Warehouse Receipts System (WRS). Under Section 22(1) of the Warehouse Receipts Act, 2005 each applicant for a licence to operate a Warehouse should have a Certificate of Insurance-insuring all commodities which are or maybe in such Warehouse for their full market value for loss by fire, theft, burglary, arson or any other cause.

The Warehouse Operator shall make complete settlement to all depositors having commodities stored in any Warehouse, damaged or destroyed within ten days after settlement with the Insurance Company. The WRS currently is operating in various regions including Mtwara, Lindi, Ruvuma, Coast region, Arusha, Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Tanga, Morogoro, Dodoma, Mbeya, Ruvuma, Kagera and Mwanza.

The crops under WRS include cashew nut, cotton, coffee, maize, paddy/ rice, sesame, sunflower and pigeon peas. Kagera Regional Cooperative Development Officer Robert Kitambo appealed to Cooperative Officers in Muleba, Missenyi, Bukoba, Karagwe, Kyerwa and Ngara districts to educate the farmers on the importance of the WRS whereby farmers will get payment through their bank accounts, also emphasizing the need for collective responsibility and faithfulness.

The move to boost agricultural sector was in line with government's pledges to farmers. This is one of the moves aimed at making farmers greatly benefit from agricultural activities and address challenges that have been facing them for many years to enable them to move from traditional farming to modern methods and relegating the hand hoe into museums.

Taxes imposed upon farmers is another area that the government is keen on reducing. The move will not allow institutions whose main purpose is to look for ways to fleece farmers, making it hard for them to move from subsistence farming and make proper income.

The benefits of the WRS include, among other things, enabling holder of Warehouse receipts who is the owner of the commodity to access loan from financial institutions. Minimizing risks and transaction costs to commodity traders and farmers in undertaking commercial operations and empowering small scale farmers, traders and processors to participate more effectively on business of commodity to improve their efficiency and effectiveness in the market supply chain.

Providing quality assurance and certification system, creating a mechanism of getting reliable marketing information to different stakeholders; Increasing participation of indigenous commodity traders in the international trade; Encouraging local processing of primary products with a view of value addition and promotion of industrialisation; Enhancing access to proper crop storage facilities, reduce post-harvest losses and enhance food security; Supporting linkage for input supply sub-system and creating employment and contribution to national efforts in enhancing poverty reduction especially in the rural areas.

The region has potential and a conducive weather climate to double production of cash and food crops. People should change their mind set and move with time.

There is no reason at all to complain without taking any action. The farmers have potential of increasing their income through agricultural revolution. The main objective of establishing Warehouse Receipts System in Tanzania was to foster the efforts of the government to formalize the existing marketing systems aiming at minimising various constraints hampering effective production and marketing of the agricultural produce.

These constrains include post-harvest losses, poor quality, price fluctuations, lack of reliable market information, poor finance and polarised trade. The government also aims at formalizing cross boarder business of agricultural commodities within and beyond the region of East Africa Community.

It is the expectation of the government to improve the earnings of smallholder agricultural producers and small-scale traders of the commodity trade by reducing vices such as selling produce prior harvest, selling without using standards and approved weighing equipment, minimize of trade tariff barriers which will ultimately increase their shares and volumes in the marketing channels and encourage value addition.