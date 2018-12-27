Southern Africa: Msd Wins Accolades in the SADC Region

TANZANIA through the state-run Medical Services Department (MSD) is now procuring medicines and other medical equipment on behalf of 16 other member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

This came after the SADC Ministers of Health and Ministers Responsible for HIV and AIDS meeting last year selected MSD as sole distributor of the items in the region under the SADC Pooled Procurement Services (SPPS) system.

The 16 member states include Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

This was followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Provision of the SADC SPPS for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies on 9th October 2018 between the Secretariat of SADC and MSD.

After signing the agreement, the SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, noted that the process to implement the SPPS began in 2015. "It was a very competitive process and Tanzania met the criteria.

MSD Director General Laurean Bwanakunu remarked that through this system, they would be trading with big pharmaceutical manufacturers that usually do not sell medicines to individual countries.

"As a region, this would enable us buy the medicines at cheaper prices from the manufacturers because we purchase them in bulk," he explained, adding that for MSD, becoming sole distributor in SADC is a privilege not to MSD alone but to the country as well.

As of 19th September 2018, MSD had signed contracts with a total of 122 Manufacturers of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies and had purchased a total of health commodities worth USD500 million during the 2017/18 Financial Year. Price reductions are expected of, as much as, 40 percent for purchases that would be made by Member States through the pooled procurement.

The two parties agreed to develop an Operational Plan and draft a Memorandum of Understanding between the United Republic of Tanzania and SADC Secretariat. To provide a framework for cooperation on the pharmaceutical pooled procurement which will, among others, assist Member States to share pricing and supplier information to enable them negotiate for better prices for high quality medicines from suppliers. Thereby reducing the administrative cost of procurement significantly.

MSD in general had undergone tremendous changes leading it to its enhancements and success stories within the country as well.

Firstly, this autonomous department under the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children has the responsibility to develop, maintain and manage an efficient and cost effective logistics system of procurement, storage and distribution of safe and quality essential medicines, medical supplies and laboratory reagents for public health facilities across Tanzania.

Whereas of recent MSD is serving 7,309 health facilities across the country through direct delivery, meaning the ordered medicine is sent direct to the hospital that placed the order even if it is in the villages.

"There are numerous achievements that we don't only speak of but have been physically attained and are witnessed in the country as it is the reality," noted Bwanakunu. As his promise in his inauguration speech, the president increased the budget in the health sector.

Describing the budget trend he mentioned that in the financial year of 2015/2016, that the president was inaugurated he found the budget to be 29.25bn/-. But in 2016/2017 financial year he managed to rise the budget eight times more from the former budget making it a sum of 251.5bn/-.

Adding that, the 2017/2018 financial year the budget increased to 260bn-/, and this financial year of 2018/2019 it also increased to 269bn/-. With such an increase of the budget, then there must be a change in the service provided. "To showcase this increase in budget MSD has increased the availability of its supplies," he said.

Another success story is that MSD can now boast of strengthening and availability of the 132 essential medicines. "The availability of these essential medicines has now reached 90 percent, and that is across the country. Although there are those medicines found in vertical programs that are attained through numerous donations which at present have reached the availability of 100 percent," he affirmed.

Revealing another huge achievement, Mr Bwanakunu mentioned the usage of middle man, "before we were using middle men as our suppliers, but there was a plan of six years that was initiated in 2014 to start purchasing direct from the local and international manufacturers, and I can proudly say that MSD has managed to do so."

He added that MSD started purchasing direct from the manufacturers in the financial year 2017/2018 where they have 120 contracts with manufactures from over 25 countries whereas 90 percent of their supplies are bought from international manufacturers.

"This means MSD is gaining in various ways. Firstly the purchasing cost has reduced, we have been able to get the desired quality of the supplies, have been able to get the supplies in bulk, and MSD has been able to reduce the price of the medicine in a decline of 15 to 80 percent range depending on the medicine type with a general average of 40 percent," he declared.

"MSD has undergone reformation in its culture of providing services, making it efficient, effective and speedy," he proudly stated. Adding more to the achievement list, Mr Bwanakunu ascertained that MSD has managed to introduce bar code system in their supplies which has simplified the receiving and dispatching of items from the warehouse as well as tracing medicine, reduction of discrepancy in the warehouse, and having batch control; which has reduced greatly the processing time.

This initiative has helped a lot in the stock taking that is conducted every year. "Apart from having attained Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) standards, we can proudly say that we are also not only International Organization for Standardization (ISO), but have managed to attain the second ISO (ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED)," he boasted.

An ISO certificate is maintained by maintaining the qualifying criteria's once attained; and to implement this auditing are conducted once every year. "Since we attained the certificate it has never been retrieved from us rather we were given another one," he bragged.

"All these achievements bring us closer to our vision of being the center of excellence for health commodities supply chain in Africa," he stated