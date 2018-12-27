Tanzania: How to Prevent a Bad Bill From Becoming Law - the Opposition Parties' Objections to the Political Parties Amendment Bill

AS this Thursday falls right in the middle of the end-of-the year festive season, it is proper etiquette to start by wishing all our readers, a Merry Christmas, and a happy and prosperous in-coming new year.

For the past two weeks or so, the dominant political news in the mass media have been the published reports regarding the stiff resistance, which is jointly being organized by the Opposition parties, with the support of some legal experts, against the proposed amendments to the political parties Act. Which, they claim, are designed to undermine their activities by bestowing too much control power on the Registrar of Political Parties.

The Bill for the proposed amendments got its 'First Reading' in Parliament last November. Their declared strategy is "to call upon the lawmakers to reject the proposed amendments" when the Bill comes up for 'Second Reading' and its remaining stages in February 2019.

Their main purpose being to prevent a bad Bill from becoming law. But this strategy is, in my considered opinion, a nonstarter; for it is most unlikely to succeed.

Hence, the purpose of this article is to offer some advice on the best parliamentary option for achieving their objective, of preventing a bad Bill from becoming law.

I have, on a previous occasion, given similar advice to Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) way back in 2015, when that party expressed its 'serious concern' regarding two Government Bills, namely the "Access to Information "Bill; and the "Media Services" Bill.

On that occasion, CCM had called for "the withdrawal of those Bills from consideration by Parliament, until all the stakeholders have reached a common understanding on the contents of those Bills, in order to avoid tensions". (Daily News, 25th June, 2015).

CCM was expressing its support for the Media stakeholders in their combined efforts to prevent the said Bills from being presented for discussion in the National Assembly.

Calling on lawmakers to reject the Bill is nonproductive

In terms of established parliamentary procedure and practice, such strategy is totally nonproductive. It is actually worthless for stakeholders merely to "call on the lawmakers to reject the Bill", and then just sit back expecting that the law makers will listen. Such verbal calls on the lawmakers cannot produce the desired results. Past experience shows that there are two methods, which stakeholders have been attempting to employ, for the similar purpose of preventing a bad Bill from becoming law.

One was the attempt to prevent such Bill from being introduced in the House. The other was the attempt to put pressure on the President, asking him to withhold his assent to the disputed Bill. However, both these methods are improper and unacceptable, for the following good reasons:-(a) The action of attempting to prevent a Bill from being introduced in the House, actually amounts to a minor parliamentary offence, which is known as "obstructionism".

That word means 'the practice of trying to prevent a Parliament, or a Committee thereof, from passing laws, or making progress in any of its deliberations'.

It becomes an offence because it is a transgression on the powers and privileges of Parliament; and as such, is punishable by Parliament itself, in exercise of the penal powers granted to it by the relevant statute which, in the case of Tanzania, is The National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act (no. 3 0f 1988).

With regard to the question of granting penal powers to Parliaments, the Book of authority on 'Parliamentary practice and procedure' by Erskine May, helpfully explains, (in relation to the British parliament) as follows: "The penal power is given to both Houses of Parliament in order to enable them to punish their members, or even non-members, for any disorderly and disrespectful acts.

It has much in common with the authority inherent in the superior courts, which have power to prevent or punish conduct which tends to obstruct, prejudice or abuse them, while in the exercise of their responsibilities".

Stakeholders are therefore hereby warned to beware of this, albeit remote, possibility of being punished.

(b) Attempting to put pressure on the President 'to withhold his assent' to any Bill is equally improper; and, for sure, it cannot possibly succeed, for the following reasons: First, it should be remembered that all of these Bills are invariably Government Bills; which means that they will have been passed by the cabinet (under the chairmanship of the President himself), prior to their presentation to Parliament.

Thus, it would be absolutely illogical for anyone to even imagine, that the same President will be prepared to abandon the collective Government decision made by his cabinet, simply because of pressure exerted on him from some disgruntled group of persons operating from outside Parliament!

But secondly, and even more serious, is the fact that if such pressure on the President indeed (miraculously) succeeds, it will create a major conflict between the President and the Legislature, the two acknowledged most powerful Pillars of State (Mihimili ya Dola).

This conflict will have been triggered by the provisions of articles 97(2) (3) and (4), of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, which together provide as follows:- 97(2): "Baada ya Muswada kuwasilishwa kwa Rais kwa ajili ya kupata kibali chake, Rais aweza kuukubali, au kuukataa. Lakini iwapo Rais atakataa kuukubali Muswada, basi ataurudisha kwa Bunge, pamoja na maelezo ya sababu zake za kukataa kuukubali Muswada huo" 97(3): Muswada uliorudiswa kwa Bunge hauwezi kurudishwa tena kwa Rais kupata kibali chake kabla ya kumalizika miezi sita tangu uliporudishwa kwa Bunge, isipokuwa kama utakuwa umepitishwa tena na Bunge kwa idadi ya Wabunge isiyopungua theluthi mbili ya Wabunge wote 97(4).

Iwapo Muswada hautapitishwa tena na Bunge kwa idadi hiyo ya theluthi mbili ya Wabunge wote, nakurudishwa tena kwa Rais ilikupata kibali chake kwa mara ya pili, basi Rais atalazimika kuukubali Muswada huo ndani ya siku ishirini na moja. Asipofanya hivyo, itabidi alivunje Bunge".

As can be seen, the country's Constitution provides a 'conflict laden' scenario, which could even lead to dissolution of parliament, and the holding of new general elections! It needs no further elaboration to make people realize that this option is seriously problematic, and should, no must, be avoided completely.

The non- problematic options available

My advice therefore is that the desired objective of preventing a bad Bill from becoming law, can only be achieved by following the laid down parliamentary procedures, as will be explained in the paragraphs which follow.

(i) Public hearing by the relevant Committee. There is a specific stage in the parliamentary legislative process, during which objections to any 'bad Bill' may be successfully raised. That stage is known in parliamentary language as 'public hearing'. This is the initial stage in the parliamentary legislative process, during which any given Bill is undergoing consideration by the relevant parliamentary Standing Committee.

This stage provides the first opportunity which is generally available to interested stakeholders, for preventing a bad Bill from becoming law.

That is the most appropriate time for any attempts to block any such a Bill, or parts of it, may be made with some reasonable prospects for success.

The 'public hearing' process was introduced during my leadership period as Speaker of the National Assembly.

This very fine idea occurred to me in the course of giving consideration to the 13th Constitutional Amendment Bill, when the Minister responsible for that Bill decided, out of his own volition and initiative, to invite several experts to Dodoma to appear before the Legal and Constitutional Committee, for the purpose of providing advice to the Committee on the various aspects of that Bill.

That is when I noticed the inherent value and benefits of inviting interested stakeholders to attend and participate in Parliamentary Committee meetings in an advisory capacity; because this initiative received a very high approval rating from both the members of the said Committee, as well as from members of the public; And that is what encouraged me to make it a permanent feature of our Parliamentary legislative process, by incorporating it in the Standing Rules of the House.

The merits of this procedure soon became so obvious, that many stakeholders started taking advantage of it, and, in a number of cases, actually succeeded in securing postponement of the consideration of certain controversial Bills by Parliament, pending further consultations.

(ii) Lobbying the Members of Parliament. Similar attempts may also be made by actively lobbying the members of Parliament (MPs) themselves. Lobbying the MPs on a matter for which they are responsible is indeed permitted by the Rules of the House. This means that stakeholders are allowed to lobby the MPs personally and individually, seeking to influence them to reject a Bill which the lobbyists consider to be a bad law, if it gets enacted.

In cases where the lawmakers are convinced, they themselves will do the needful at the appropriate stage in the legislative process. For example, if such lobbying succeeds while the Bill is still under consideration by the relevant Committee of the House, the Committee will recommend to the Speaker, that consideration of the relevant Bill be postponed pending further consultations on its contents.

This is exactly what happened with regard to the "Access to Information Bill" referred to earlier. The stakeholders made use of this lobbying method, and succeeded to convince the Committee members to postpone further consideration of the Bill.

That Committee then so recommended to the Speaker who, after consultation with the Minister responsible for that Bill, accepted their recommendation. The said Bill was accordingly withdrawn for further consultation with the stakeholders. (iii) Recourse to the courts. But even where all such attempts have failed, and the Bill is eventually enacted into law; there is still a third opportunity for stakeholders to have that law, or sections of it, invalidated by the High Court, which, if satisfied by arguments advanced, has the power to declare the disputed law null and void, particularly if it offends the country's Constitution.

As Mr Justice Barnabas Samatta succinctly put it in one of his judgements: "The doors to the temple of justice are always wide opened and welcoming to anyone who is aggrieved by a contravention of the law".

It is therefore submitted that in view of these available lawful options for preventing an alleged 'bad Bill' from becoming law; stakeholders have no justifiable reason for resorting to nonproductive methods, such as are currently being pursued by the Opposition parties in relation to the proposed amendments to the Political Parties Act.