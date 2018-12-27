Tanzania: Munishi Howler Costs Simba

... Mtibwa Sugar beat Kiluvya United

GOALKEEPER Deogratius Munishi last minute howler saw Simba knocked out by Mashujaa FC from Kigoma in the third round of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) following a 3-2 defeat at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Last edition saw Green Warriors pulling a major upset after dismissing Simba at the same stage of the competition on 4-3 penalties, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

It was a similar upset yesterday (Boxing Day) as Simba suffered a humiliating third round ASFC exit by losing to Mashujaa (Warriors). Simba have themselves to blame for embarrassing defeat as they wasted countless scoring opportunities.

Simba had led through Paul Bukaba's first half strike that completed a flowing move. But Shabaan Hamis equalised and Simba's problems deepened when Jeremiah Josephat netted the second for the visitors.

Simba pulled level through Bukaba but Rajab Athumani scored a last gasp winner for Mashujaa to stun spoonful spectators at the venue.

It was a major scalp for Mashujaa, who had vowed to stun Simba and sail through into the next stage of the tournament.

Coach Patrick Aussems once again made major changes in the squad, resting all players who started against Nkana FC in the CAF Champions League.

And, the fringe players have to blame themselves for failure to step up to the game after squandering many scoring chances created in both halves of the game.

Youngsters Abdul Rashid, Rashid Juma and Adam Salamba wasted a lot of clear scoring chances which were saved by the goalkeeper, Jaffary Ntindi and his defenders.

However, they took the match lead in the 19th minute through defender, Bukaba, who reacted swiftly to a Said Ndemla's long range shot which was initially parried off by Mashujaa FC shot stopper, Ntindi, the rebound ball met Bukaba, who tapped it into the back of the net.

After the break, the visitors came rejuvenated and managed to contain Simba's pressure. It took them only two minutes to score an equaliser through Shabaan Hamis.

After the goal the visitors gained momentum, with swift counter attacks. They grabbed the lead in the 56th minute capitalising on goalkeeper and defence laxity through Jeremiah Josephat, who latched onto a penetration pass and put the ball into the net past Munishi.

The goal came as a wake call for Simba as Aussems brought in Zambian international attacking midfielder, Clatous Chama, Mohamed Ibrahim and James Kotei for Abdul Rashid, Rashid Juma and Muzamir Yassin.

Simba levelled the matters in the 78th minute through Bukaba. Mohamed Ibrahim was fouled by David David and referee Abubakar Mturo awarded the host a foul few meters from the box. Chama stepped up and his set piece initially hit the bar and Bukaba tapped it into the net.

However, with time ticking off quickly Simba continued pushing for the winner but unfortunately things turned against them when a late winner from Rajab Athumani left them stunned courtesy of keeper Deogratious Munishi's howler.

Meanwhile, at the Manungu Complex in Morogoro region, ASFC defending champions kicked off their title defence positively after a 3-0 victory over Kiluvya United yesterday.

Mtibwa Sugar, who were recently eliminated from CAF Confederation Cup, netted their goals through Kevin Sabato, who scored a brace in the 6th and 38th minutes respectively and Haruna Chanongo who netted in the 46th minute.