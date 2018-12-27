Tanzania: Stakeholders Want Shime At Serengeti Boys Bench

SPORTS fraternity in the country have expressed their views about group A teams which Serengeti Boys would face during the next year's U-17 AFCON tournament to be hosted in the country.

Serengeti Boys who have qualified on the hosting side ticket are pooled in group A along with Nigeria, Angola and Uganda while group B is made up of Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal.

However, Guinea who reached the last four of the competition last year in Gabon, is the only side to have qualified in the upcoming tournament over Niger, Ghana and reigning champions Mali.

Mali defeated Ghana 1-0 to clinch the last year's edition and consequently joined Nigeria, Ghana and Gambia which have managed to win the title twice respectively.

Tanzania, Angola, Cameroon and Guinea all competed during the 2017 Africa Youth Championship (AYC) in Gabon and would like to prove their worthiness again in the 2019 AYC finals.

"Its true that we are in the group which has big names as far as African football is concerned but I personally have trust in Serengeti Boys that they would do a great job for the country. If not winning the trophy, then we will reach into the finals," said Richard Patrick, a resident of Dar es Salaam.