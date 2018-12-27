Tanzania: E-Ticketing System to Ease Passengers' Woes

ADOPTING e-ticketing for upcountry passengers' buses could address hassles facing travellers particularly when there is huge demand. The Director of the e-ticketing systems (ETS) Martin Kaswahili told the 'Daily News' in an interview in Dar es Salaam yesterday that e-ticketing system reduces tediousness for passengers to get their tickets instead of walking to the bus agent's office.

"A passenger can book for a trip using mobile phone app or a website where seat is selected and fare set according to the standards displayed and payments are made online using mobile money, online transaction or through a bank account," he said. He said the benefits of the anticipated e-ticketing system are said to be benefiting all transport stakeholders, bus owners and travellers as well as regulatory authorities.

The system is therefore able to keep track of the payments made and how much the bus operators would have to pay in taxes. The data would be easy to verify as each payment could be tracked to the card that was used. The receipts also have the details of the bus route and registration numbers among other details for security purposes.

Other benefits of the systems include getting rid of middle men who raises fare, confuses passengers paying tickets for ghost buses. The buses will definitely pay be recording all sales in a sense that tax evasion will be avoided, while proprietors' money is automatically deposited into their respective bank account.

According to Kaswahili, regulating bodies will have their duties implemented spontaneously as the system cannot for example alter amount set for a passenger on a travelled distance. ETS Director said that his company's innovation is so far used by two local bus companies and will soon be exported to other countries.

"We have so far received request from South Africa, Zambia and Kenya where we will in the future start exporting our services there as this system is the first one in Africa" Said Kaswahili.

Last week, Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Eng Isack Kamwelwe said that the country is planning to embrace electronic ticketing for the whole country come end of January. As a way of making sure government's revenue from passenger transporters are tentatively collected.