Tanzania: Let's Adopt Holistic Approach to Deal With Illegal Foodstuffs

ILLEGAL importation of foodstuffs and other products must stop if we really want to attain the middle income and industrial economy status by 2025 - that's in seven years!

We shouldn't allow unscrupulous traders to continue profiting from our ignorance or indifference and to the detriment of the growth of the local market and our health for consuming what is unfit for us. The more we consume fake or substandard foodstuffs, the more we put our health at great risk for we all know or we ought to know its inordinate human cost.

Although there have been notable efforts to curb illegal products in the country, which in most cases include fake or substandard products, smugglers always find ways of circulating them in the local market, but to the detriment of the national economy we are building every day.

These people cannot continue profiting to the detriment of our national economy and health. It is for this very reason that we should make the war on fake or illegal products the concern of all members of society. If we do this, then we will have adopted a holistic approach to fight against fake or illegal products, including the importation of fake or substandard foodstuffs.

According to Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Luhaga Mpina, at least 26 tonnes of smuggled meat and dairy products, including 2,376kg of meat and dairy products, have been impounded recently during a special operation.

This means unscrupulous traders are interested in making super profits, but in so doing they are putting the local market and our health at great risk.

Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA), in collaboration with other authorities, has on several occasions impounded and destroyed fake or illegal products circulating in the local market. For sure, dealers in such products take advantage of people's ignorance to sell fake or substandard products as original ones although in some shops customers may offer to buy what they can afford and what they cannot. Of course, the majority of people would go for the cheaper ones, which in most cases may be found to be fake, substandard or at least illegal.

So, playing with people's ignorance and poverty and putting them at great health risks is unacceptable by all standards.

Therefore, we appeal to the responsible authorities to not only mount special operations to impound such products, but also increase public awareness through the media and other means so that consumers may be informed to distinguish original from fake or substandard products and report dealers in fake, substandard or illegal products so that legal action can be taken against them.

If we adopt this approach, we will surely succeed in the elimination of most, if not all fake, substandard or illegal products in the local market.