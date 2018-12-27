Tanzania: Superstitions Deter Rukwa Pregnant Mothers From Health Facilities

HIGH rate of pregnant mothers delivering at homes remains a serious challenge facing the health sector in Rukwa region that is struggling to reduce maternal and newborn mortality.

Reports have it that most pregnant women deliver at homes due to superstitious beliefs that by drinking herbal concoctions, they will reduce labour pains before delivery.

Similarly, a section of mothers who preferred anonymity told the 'Daily News' during interviews here that they have been drinking the herbal brew to lessen labour pains before delivery.

Ms Mariam Haji said many pregnant mothers were compelled to deliver at homes due to lack of public health facilities at their respective precincts, adding that long distances to the facilities discouraged most of them from attending the health centres.

The latest statistics show that the region faces serious shortage of public dispensaries, with 139 out of the region's 339 villages lacking the public dispensaries. Only 200 villages have the public health facilities.

Presenting a report on health services and maternal mortality and morbidity at the regional stakeholders' meeting, Rukwa Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Boniface Kasululu said 99 per cent of pregnant mothers who deliver at homes do so due to superstitious beliefs.

"There are concrete evidences that 85 per cent of all pregnant mothers in our region deliver safely without any maternal complications while 15 per cent of all pregnant women who deliver at home experience maternal complications during and after delivery...and some of them are taken to the health facilities lately," said the RMO.

The recent survey carried out in several precincts in the region show that some of the expectant mothers who deliver at public hospitals are also taking secretly traditional herbal concoctions assorted with tea to reduce labour pains.

The local concoction is mixed with tea and kept in thermoses.

Rukwa Regional Dentist, Dr Emanuel Mtika, who often acts as RMO, confessed that there were several incidents in which expecting mothers were caught red-handed taking the local concoction brew before delivery, insisting that the behaviour remains the serious challenge in the region.

Dr Mtika, in an interview with the 'Daily News' over the phone, said: "There is material evidence that some expecting mothers are drinking the local herbal brew believing that it will help them to reduce the degree of labour pains before delivery."

The regional dentist explained that some pregnant mothers who visit the regional referral health facility in Sumbawanga Town were caught taking the alleged local brew, which they clandestinely keep in thermoses.

"In a bid to address this challenge, the management of Rukwa regional referral hospital here in Sumbawanga have banned relatives of expectant mothers waiting to deliver from bringing them tea that is prepared at their respective homes," added Dr Mtika.