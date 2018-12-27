Tanzania: Tira Proposes More Education About Insurance Coverage

MOST Tanzanians are still ignorant of insurance coverage against unforeseeable loss, damage, injury or death. Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) says outreach campaigns and rallies can help Tanzanians understand well its concept and act accordingly.

Despite various approaches TIRA has been using to educate members of the public, last week it decided to visit and convince CCM Secretary-General, Dr Bashiru Ally, to include a section on insurance coverage in the 2020 ruling party's Election Manifesto.

TIRA believes that if this becomes part of the cominggeneral election preparations, the insurance concept will be understood and for that matter many Tanzanians will be able to protect themselves, their businesses and properties against an untoward eventuality.

TIRA's delegation led by its Commissioner General, Dr Baghayo Saqware, visited the ruling party's secretarygeneral at his Dar es Salaam office and proposed insurance coverage issues that could be included in the ruling party's election manifesto.

Among the proposed issues include, all state-owned properties to have an insurance cover and all big development projects to be insured. Not only that, TIRA further recommended the insurance cover to include crops, fishing activities and all small-scale businesses.

"We also see the importance of cooperative societies and all profit-making groups to be insured and provide protection to members against untoward eventualities. The move will also contribute to the industrial economy as all farmers will engage in agriculture activities and provide raw materials to factories," said Dr Saqware.

He stressed that if every Tanzanian was able to pay for at least one of insurance product, then it would make a big difference in their lives. He said the insured person would be contributing to the national economy in the sense that the collected money would be injected into other development projects.

"If the insurance product is for a business cover, then one will be improving one's living standard, while expanding one's business. He added that insuring big projects would serve as capacity building of local companies to offer services that matched international standards, while expanding their capital.

The TIRA boss stressed that: "We have been witnessing how issues stated in the manifesto have been well and timely implemented. It is our hope that the same could be for insurance issues once they appear in the manifesto. This will also support the government's target of ensuring at least 50 per cent of the adult population accesses one insurance product by 2028."

Responding to a question on how far TIRA had gone to make sure local insurance companies are financially stable to offer services, especially for big development projects, which cost billions of money, TIRA Senior Researcher, Dr Emmanuel Lupilya, said for effective and sustainability of services, TIRA in collaboration with other stakeholders, including Insurance Institute of Tanzania (IIT), had started providing education to local companies so that they could offer services that matched international standards.

For his part, Dr Bashiru commended TIRA, saying the proposal had come at the right time the party was about to go for a new manifesto, a process, which would start next month.

He said insurance covers were a crucial step and another source of government revenue and available funds would be invested in development projects.

"Insurance covers in all areas have a direct connection with widening taxpayers' scope, one of the important goals the fifth phase government has been struggling to achieve for betterment of its people and the nation at large," he said.

However, he challenged that insuring all government properties at once, as TIRA proposed was somehow difficult, thus advising TIRA to select few areas, which touched the lives of many Tanzanians.

"We have to go step by step until we cover all areas despite the fact that there are many important areas, which need immediate insurance covers, including national food granaries, but we should act in line with the national economy's growth trend," he said.

He directed TIRA to serve him with a well-researched document, highlighting few and most important areas to start with in the 2020 Manifesto, admitting that the inclusion of insurance cover issue in the manifesto would make the issues well-understood by members of the public.

TIRA was established under the Insurance Act No 10 of 2009 with responsibilities of coordinating policy and other matters relating to insurance in Tanzania. It is a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal and in its corporate name should be capable of suing and being sued, borrowing money, acquiring and disposing of property as well as doing all other things a body corporate may lawful do.

TIRA's objectives include among other things, specification of a code of conduct for members of the insurance industry, effect supervision and monitoring of insurers, brokers and agents, formulate standards in the conduct of the business of insurance, which shall be observed by stakeholders (insurers, brokers and agents) as well as ensuring their (stakeholders) observe the code of ethics and practice.

TIRA's functions include registration of insurance agents, assessors and loss surveyors, brokers, insurance and reinsurance companies, inspection of all insurance players, handling insurance complaints from members of the public as well as creation of insurance awareness to members of the public.