Tanzania: Tourists Flock Serengeti National Park

THE influx of tourists into Serengeti National Park (SENAPA) this festive season is highly impressing, according to SENAPA Chief Park Warden, William Mwakilema.

"We have many visitors. Foreigners and Tanzanians are all flocking the world famous wildlife, they are indeed excited to visit the Serengeti National Park ", Mr Mwakilema told the 'Daily News'.

He said the great annual migration is now at the Southern plains of Serengeti, the border between Serengeti and Ngorongoro.

"Our visitors are also having an opportunity to view the wildebeest migration, which is now at the Southern plains of Serengeti," he said, hinting that the number of domestic tourists to the world famous park is significantly increasing.

"The number of domestic tourists in Serengeti is huge this year and we thank them for realising the importance of visiting the country's tourist attractions," Mr Mwakilema said.

SENAPA is one of the country's tourist destinations that attract thousands of tourists from different corners of the world.

Serengeti, Tanzania's second largest national park that covers 14,763 square kilometres, is among the most famous world heritage sites endowed with beautiful wild animals, including the big five.