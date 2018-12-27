Tanzania: Police Issue Stern Warning Against Breach of Peace

HOSE planning to commit crimes and breach of peace during New Year celebrations must think twice before they end up in hot water, police have warned.

The Police Force has also hailed members of the public for celebrating Christmas day peacefully in many parts of the country, except in Mara Region where one person committed suicide on Christmas Eve, due to challenges in life.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' yesterday several Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) said the day was marked peacefully, adding that the move was as a result of citizens' obedience to the law and instructions that were issued by the Police Force.

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa, said there were no problems that threatened peace in the city, urging that the same spirit should be maintained throughout the year.

He said that security was maintained in every part of the city where police were doing patrols to ensure peace and security.

"This shows that people have changed their mindsets by knowing the importance of peace and harmony...It's a good job that deserves to be acknowledged," said Mr Mambosasa adding;

"We are doing well so far; there was no incident that threatened security before and during Christmas celebrations; it will be better if the spirit will be maintained."

He went on to explain that Police will have no mercy on anyone who will commit crime, insisting that the law enforcing force is well prepared for the operation.

Recently, the police in Dar es Salaam banned all acts that may lead to breach of peace during this festival season and warned city dwellers to observe the country's rules and regulations as they celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Mr Mambosasa said that the force has banned activities such as disco for young children commonly known as 'Disco Toto' and fireworks except with special permission.

Same situation was observed in Rukwa Region as the Police Commander George Kyando said they would enhance patrols.

"Apart from banning Disco Toto, patrols will be there... we want to celebrate the New Year (2019) peacefully and have all people in the region enjoy the day," he noted. He assured Rukwa residents of enough security and that all they have to do is to obey the law to avoid landing into trouble where they will be arrested by the police for breaching the law.

For him, patrols will be strengthened around houses of worship, beaches and all populated areas.

"We also remind drivers not to take alcohol and drive; it is too dangerous because they might cause accidents that will end up claiming people's lives and leaving others injured," he said.

The situation was different in Mara region where one person, a resident of Nkenda Village, Tarime District, Marwa Magacha, was reported to have committing suicide.

Speaking about the incident, the Tarime/Royra Special Zone Police Commander, Henry Mwaibambe, said the late Magacha committed suicide on Christmas Eve outside his house.

"His body was found hanging outside his home, and after postmortem it was issued back to relatives for burial," he said.