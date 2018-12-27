Tanzania: Yanga, Azam Paired in Mapinduzi Cup Group

MAPINDUZI Cup organising committee has released the tournament's fixture pooling Dar es Salaam football giants in the same group.

The Isles biggest club level tournament is scheduled to start on first January and climax on January 13, 2019, after Tanzania officially marks the Zanzibar Revolution Day.

The Dar es Salaam giants are pooled in a Group B together with KVZ, Malindi and Jamhuri.

Simba, the third Dar es Salaam-based team are placed in Group A alongside Chipukizi, Mlandege and KMKM.

According to the fixture, Azam will start their title defending campaign on January 2 against Jamhuri.

Yanga will start their title hunt mission on January 3rd by playing against KVZ at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

But the Mainland Premier League fixture also shows that Yanga and Azam are to meet January 2nd in Dar es Salaam in the Mainland Premier League match at the National Stadium.

On the other hand, Azam and Yanga will meet on January 5 at Amaan Stadium in their second match of Mapinduzi Cup which football analysts believe will be the first Dar es Salaam derby out of Dar es Salaam in 2019.

The tournament's secretary general, Khamis Abdallah Saidi told reporters here that previously the tournament was scheduled to start on December 30, this year before pushing it to the first January, 2019.

He also confirmed the absence of Ugandan URA who failed to travel to Zanzibar due the tight domestic league fixture.

He said the attempt to invite Bandari FC of Kenya failed to pay off on the similar reason.

According to the fixture two matches will be staged daily at Amaan Stadium the first one being 4:15 and the second match at 8:15.

The final match will be held on January 13 at Gombani Stadium in Pemba.

In retrospect, the organisers have announced prize package increase from 10m/- to 15m/- in a move that aimed to spice up the competition's challenge.