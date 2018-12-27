Tanzania: Zanzibar Pull Out of U-20 Challenge Cup

ZANZIBAR have officially announced will not send a team in the East African U-20 Challenge Cup slated for a kick off in Uganda capital, Kampala in January 2019.

The withdrawal was confirmed here yesterday by the Zanzibar Football Association's secretary of the arbitration committee, Mohammed Ali Hilal "Teddy "during a meeting with reporters in his office.

He named among the reasons for the withdrawal as the general election which ZFA plans to conduct early next year and the commitment to complete association's new amended constitution.

"We were ready for the tournament, but we are overwhelmed with many things that need ample time to prepare. But most importantly are the coming general election and the amendments of the new constitution. These forced us to pull out of the tournament and get enough time to prepare for the 2020 tournament,," he explained.

He said previously they had confirmed to send a team to Uganda and that came before consulting stakeholders and other office bearers. "We need proper arrangements to send a team away, we have find it not wise while the governing body has a heap of other vital responsibilities and taking into a consideration that ZFA at the moment is led by a committee," he added.

The U-20 Challenge Cup was earlier scheduled to start this month prior to pushing it to January 2019.